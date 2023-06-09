GEORGETOWN, Del. - Since 1995, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has supported Habitat for Humanity Guatemala.
That support continues as Guatemala received a check Friday at a presentation at Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown.
"Today we have this great news right, about receiving $100,000 to help or keep helping Guatemalan families because we need it in our country, so we feel very excited to be here," Delorean Randich, National Director for Habitat for Humanity Guatemala said.
Over the years, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has helped over 312 families in Guatemala.
"It's wonderful that there's such a Guatemalan population here in Sussex County, so it means a lot to us to be able to use the resources that we've got here and help families actually in Guatemala have a better quality of life," Kevin Gilmore, CEO for Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, said.
Habitat for Humanity builds and improves homes for people who need help.