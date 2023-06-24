Sussex County Land Trust Has Celebration for Land Preservation in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. - Many gathered today in Laurel to celebrate the Sussex County Land Trust preserving 41 acres of Delaware historic land, known as Nanticoke Crossing Park.
The Sussex County Land Trust bought this Laurel property for $1.2 million dollars with the help of many local and national partners like the U.S. Navy and DNREC to name a few.
One local Marlene Collins who has lived in and owns farmland in Laurel said she is so glad this land will turn into something useful for the public.
"This is wonderful, the land trust, I'm just thrilled," Collins said. "I know that a lot of people will enjoy it for years to come."
Russ McCabe a board member on the Sussex County Land Trust said they are grateful to even have had the chance to purchase such historic land.
"There's less and less publicly accessible space like this and of course this is a wonderful place for people to come to visit, to enjoy themselves," McCabe said. "It could easily have been a housing development."
Today's event included an introduction of the master plans for the land. Along with an opportunity for people to give ideas as to what they would like to see done with it while enjoying food and a live band.
Casey Kenton is from Sussex County and he said if there is anyway to preserve the rural characteristics of the county, he thinks it's a good idea.
"Its great to know we will be able to use this property and being able to have the public use of this property forever, I can't think of a better use of funds," Kenton said.
The land that is now Nanticoke Crossing Park sits alongside the Nanticoke River and has been there for hundreds of years. Now with the development happening in Sussex County over the last years, many think this is one way to stop the overload of development.
"It's important that we strive to protect these properties because they're not making any more land and we all know that," Kenton said.
The next steps for the land trust is for the master plans to be finalized and then to apply for funding to start the project sometime in the next two years.