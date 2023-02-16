SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A free service has been launched for anyone who owns property in Sussex County that provides email alerts whenever a land record is recorded with their registered name.
The service, which the county says is called the Recording Activity Notification Service, was instituted quickly by Recorder of Deeds Alexandra Reed Baker after taking office in January. She says it is already included in the online recording software used by Sussex County to manage its database of property deeds and mortgages.
“Providing the citizens of Sussex County with tools to help protect their property from deed fraud is of utmost importance to me,” Recorder of Deeds Reed Baker said.
The County says that the service comes at a time where concern is growing nationwide about identity theft, specifically deed fraud, where thieves file fake documents to steal land from property owners. Delaware’s transfer tax law – the fee recorded with each property transaction – makes it more challenging for criminals to commit deed fraud, Reed Baker said.
“Still, if we can offer something that gives the public some measure of peace of mind,” she added, “I think that’s worth making available and promoting.”
To sign up or learn more, visit https://sussexcountyde.gov/deed-fraud-alert. Or call the Recorder of Deeds office at (302) 855-7785 for more information.