Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Sussex and southern Caroline Counties through 830 PM EDT... At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hurlock, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Seaford, Federalsburg, Bridgeville, Preston, Agner, Choptank and Smithville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH