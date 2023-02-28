Sussex County Locals Raise Concerns About Litter

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Locals are expressing concerns about dumping and littering across the state.
Frank Brock said he's noticed an increasing amount of trash on the side of the road and has taken it upon himself to clean up the trash.
"We love our community and we want to keep it clean and keep it neat," Brock said.
The Delaware Department of Transportation said it picked up nearly 19,000 bags of trash in Sussex County just last year. It collected 59,000 bags statewide.
"It really has been an ongoing problem that the department is continuing to wrestle with. We spend more than 2 million dollars each year just combating litter across our state," DelDOT's C.R. McLeod said.
Some locals say they've seen little improvement even with statewide campaigns like Keep DE Litter Free.
While Brock may continue picking up trash, he is looking for answers as to why it continues to be an issue.
"I think there is a need to find our where it is coming from and why. There is actually garbage accumulating. It's not just one or two things being thrown out," he said.
You can be fined and receive community service for littering in the state.