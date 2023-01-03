Dates for Sussex County Master Gardeners winter and spring workshops.
Winter classes will be held on Zoom. Spring classes will be held both in- person and on Zoom. Class are free. Pre-registration is required. There will be an email send to all participants with a Zoom link and or phone number 24 hours prior to scheduled workshop. In- person workshops will be held at the Carvel Center in Georgetown.
The dates are as follows for the workshops
Tuesday, February 21st at 7 p.m:
Renovating Your Garden. Master Gardeners Ana Dittel and Linda Peters will make a presentation on how to renovate your garden. “Your garden, just like your home, sometimes needs a makeover. The change can be as minor as replacing a shrub or as major as pulling everything up and starting from scratch.” No matter the size of your space or the scope of the project, the Master Gardeners have some tips on how to proceed with your project. Zoom Only
Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m
The Master Gardeners Program. Master Gardeners will present a talk on the master gardener program. They will discuss Who the Master Gardeners Are, the Master Gardener Training Program, volunteer opportunities and the application process. Come just for information about the Master Gardeners, or come if you want to explore the Program to see if it is a good fit for you. Zoom Only
Tuesday, March 28th 1 p.m.
Lawn Care - Best Practices for Delaware Master Gardener Judy Pfister will discuss best practices suitable for our transition zone weather, including soil testing, Grass types, turf grass seed selection, mowing height, watering and fertilization. Soil test kits will be available. There is a charge of $17 for the test when the sample is submitted. In-person and via Zoom.
Tuesday, April 18th 1 p.m.
Victory Gardens. Victory gardens were vegetable gardens planted during the world wars to ensure an adequate food supply for civilians and troops. Master Gardener Bunnie Williams will discuss the history of Victory Gardens and their relevance today. In-person and via Zoom.