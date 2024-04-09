GEORGETOWN, Del. - In a significant reshaping of its public safety landscape, Sussex County has named a first-ever Public Safety Director.
The county says Robert W. Murray Jr. has been promoted from Director of Emergency Medical Services to the position.
This appointment comes amid plans to reorganize the county's 9-1-1 operations, emergency management, and paramedic programs into a new Department of Public Safety by July 1, 2024.
The reorganization follows the retirement of the long-standing Emergency Operations Center director, Joseph L. Thomas, in March.
"I look forward to working with leadership to create a department that will position Sussex County for the future," Murray says.
The county says its decision to consolidate its public safety services under one unified management structure aims to align Sussex County with national standards. County Administrator Todd F. Lawson says this makes sense to optimize the different functions of each service.
According to the county, deputy directors will manage the three divisions under Murray's leadership. The deputy director roles include Robert Mauch for EMS and Richard Short for Emergency Operations/9-1-1. The Emergency Management role is expected to be appointed by early summer.
The restructuring marks a significant shift in Sussex County's approach to public safety, aiming for a more integrated and efficient response to the needs of its residents and visitors.