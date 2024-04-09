Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread minor coastal flooding is expected with this evening's high tide cycle. Lingering tidal flooding is possible with the evening high tides through the mid-week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/11 PM 7.2 1.5 1.3 Minor 10/11 AM 6.1 0.4 1.2 None 11/12 AM 7.1 1.4 1.2 Minor 11/12 PM 5.8 0.1 1.2 None 12/12 AM 7.3 1.6 1.7 Minor 12/01 PM 4.5 -1.2 0.3 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/10 PM 6.3 1.7 0.8 Minor 10/11 AM 5.3 0.7 0.8 None 10/11 PM 6.3 1.7 0.8 Minor 11/11 AM 5.0 0.3 0.8 None 12/12 AM 6.1 1.5 0.8 Minor 12/12 PM 3.4 -1.2 -0.5 None &&