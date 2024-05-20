SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Clothing Our Kids, a local nonprofit organization founded in 2012, says that the increase in poverty over the past few years aligns with Sussex County families' needs for help clothing their children.
Bob Blouin, president of the organization, noted that the demand for their services has grown significantly.
"We're seeing a definite uptick in the orders for the children from the nurses, the counselors, and the teachers in pre-K, elementary, and middle school," Blouin said. "Just recently, we started serving one high school, so we're going to be starting to serve the other high schools coming next year."
Three-quarters of the way through the 2023-2024 school year, Clothing Our Kids has distributed 34 percent more apparel and supported 13 percent more students compared to March last year.
"Our number one goal is them to feel good about going to school, feel good about the teacher, the nurse, the counselor that gives them the clothing because we don't give them the clothing," Blouin said. "The person who orders the clothes through the school gets it to the child; that way, they are cementing that relationship with their teachers, nurses, and counselors. We want them to feel good about going to school; we want them to feel good about staying in school. That's the number one thing."
CoastTV News reported last October on the significant shift this school year, with orders placed before classes begin.
The nonprofit organization has about 100 volunteers who buy new clothes, prepare the orders, and deliver them to the schools.
"When the numbers come in, and we fill the orders, we feel very good about it, but we are also very sad that we are in this situation," Blouin said. "By filling that gap, we are indeed providing for not just the students but also the teachers and the community in general because those kids need to be in school."
To support Clothing Our Kids, you can make a financial donation at clothingourkids.org/how-to-help/financial-donation/ or contribute new apparel. Guidelines for new apparel donations can be found at clothingourkids.org/how-to-help/new-apparel-donation/.