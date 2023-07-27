Sussex County offers cooling stations as ‘heat dome’ expands over region

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Sussex County is offering the public a way to cool down as temperatures head up later this week.
On Wednesday county officials announced the designation of several cooling stations as the record-breaking ‘heat dome’ that has sizzled the southwestern United States expands its reach eastward. National Weather Service forecasters are predicting temperatures the next several days to soar into the mid and upper 90s, with heat index values at or exceeding 100 degrees.
A slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon could provide some relief, but forecasters, who have issued a heat advisory for Sussex County, expect temperatures to return to dangerous levels Friday and Saturday. Another round of storms is expected Saturday evening, and should sink temperatures to the more seasonable upper 80s by Sunday.
Sussex County officials remind the public that select county facilities are always available as cooling stations in the summer during their regular business hours, offering the public a respite from the heat and humidity. Locations include the County Administration Building on the circle in Georgetown and the libraries in Greenwood, Milton, and Bethany Beach. Paramedics will also stop at these locations as time allows to answer heat-related questions or concerns. Free bottled water will be available.
More information is available here.