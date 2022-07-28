SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Sussex County officials warning about another round of fake calls claiming to represent the constable's office.
According to officials, this is not the first time a scam event has been brought to attention of local authorities. A similar incident happened in June with a caller claiming to be a Kent County sheriff's deputy.
This time, the scammer told the victim that an arrest warrant had been issued but will be canceled in exchange for money.
Sussex County officials are reminding the public to be aware of these scams and to follow their tips for staying safe.
If you are suspicious of a scam:
- Try to obtain the caller’s name, a physical address, and a telephone number, if possible, as well as the name of the organization represented; in the case of texts or email, avoid clicking links or opening attachments to any message;
- Do not give sensitive or personal identifying information, such as Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, passwords, addresses, or dates of birth;
- Do not give any money, and do not agree to any terms or conditions;
- Hang up/delete the message and directly contact the agency in question to verify claims;
- Contact local law enforcement to report any suspected scam.
Authorities said will be on the watch for additional reports of scammers.