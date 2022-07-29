GEORGETOWN, Del.- Kimmeytown will be the site of several new homes that will be built by Sussex County Habitat For Humanity.
"This vacant land that we are on now will eventually be five new homes that will be sold affordably to families in need as well as the rehabilitation of a house that’s on the property already and fix it up as affordable and just across the street three more new houses as well," CEO Kevin Gilmore said.
Habitat received $3 million in American Rescue Plan money that will be used for materials and other construction costs in the Kimmeytown neighborhood.
According to Housing Alliance Delaware, anyone making the minimum wage of $10.50 must work 71 hours a week to afford an average one bedroom apartment. Twenty-six thousand households can only afford $726 or less in rent a month.
First State Community Action Agency Executive Director Bernice Edwards says working with people who need housing is a long process.
"The people that we work with takes longer than six or nine months to get them a house so you have to work with them on the long haul so once we get the people to the point that they can get a home we will be referring them to Habitat," Edwards said. "We will be referring them to first-time homebuyers."
Springboard Collaborative is working to put a pallet village right behind First State Community Action Agency to help people who are currently homeless.
Project Manager Trish Hill says people who are stuck in tents in the woods are looking for a better, more sustainable home and the shelter village will be a temporary place to accomplish that..
"They have you know struggled to find housing even in times when there weren't housing crises," Hill said. "Many of them have been homeless for ten you know fifteen years. This is an opportunity for transition."
Judson Malone says the economy has dealt a blow for people trying to find a home they can call their own but is cautiously optimistic at the local level.
"It’s become a real crisis," Malone said. "Rent rates are going up and to compound all that, with the pandemic and disruption of the supply chain, building materials have escalated so you know it’s a very serious situation. Slowly, I think the county and the state are starting to put in money into programs that will help alleviate it. The big question is is it enough."
Habitat For Humanity says that these homes should be ready in two years while Springboard Collaborative says that the pallet village should be up and running by the end of October.