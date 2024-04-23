OCEAN VIEW, Del. — In a move to enhance transparency and community engagement, the Sussex County Southeast Regional Police Accountability Committee (PAC) has been established, local law enforcement officials announced. The PAC is designed to serve as a conduit between the community and the police departments of Dewey Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean View, and South Bethany.
The inaugural meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the Ocean View Police Department headquarters at 201 Central Ave, beginning at 10:00 am. This initial gathering will set the stage for future engagements and introduce the committee members and their objectives.
"The primary purpose of the PAC is to offer valuable advice on policies, training, and other critical issues that influence both our departments and the public," said Chief Kenneth McLaughlin of Ocean View. The committee aims to foster a collaborative environment where open dialogue can flourish, ensuring police operations align closely with the needs and expectations of the communities they serve.
Officials have emphasized the importance of community involvement in the PAC's activities. "Your input and involvement are crucial to the success of this endeavor," stated the joint announcement from the four police chiefs. They encourage residents, community leaders, and other stakeholders to participate actively in the PAC’s efforts.
For those interested in more information or wishing to express concerns, Chief McLaughlin can be reached at 302-539-1111 or via email at Kenneth.mclaughlin@cj.state.de.us.