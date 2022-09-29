Sussex County Prepares For Hurricane Ian

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Towns all across Sussex County are preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Ian.
In Milford, the city gave out sandbags to anyone who needed them to protect their homes from possible flooding this upcoming weekend.
Over on the coast, beach erosion is a big concern in Rehoboth Beach and Slaughter Beach. Slaughter Beach mayor Bob Wood says that the beach is already facing bad erosion.
"i got a couple scarps down there that are six foot, six and a half foot tall," he said.
In Rehoboth Beach. public works director Kevin Williams has been tracking Ian for awhie now, and says that the city is ready to handle anything Ian throws its way.
"What we typically do and what we have done is make sure all the loose items are off the beach, all the trash cans are gone, all the lids are gone, all the stands are gone,' he said. "Anything that can get up, fly around because of the high winds and hit people is off the beach."
Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Sussex County late Friday afternoon or early Friday evening, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Stick with WRDE's meteorolgists for more updates as Ian moves through the region.