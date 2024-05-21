SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - An ordinance establishing annual service charges, annual assessment rates for collection and transmission and/or treatment, and connection changes for all Sussex County water and sanitary sewer districts was introduced Tuesday morning at the Sussex County Council meeting.
The proposed ordinance includes a $25 annual increase in unmetered water rates, representing a 6.4 percent increase, and a $10 yearly increase in sewer rates, representing a 3 percent increase.
Regarding the water rates increase, Sussex County finance director Gina Jennings explained that the county has been losing money over time in the water fund, and the increase "will bring an extra $95,000."
The sewer budget is increasing by 10.5 percent from 2024 to 2025.
"I have been balancing that budget using savings over time. Our reserves are not where I would like to see on the sewer side, so I'm requesting to increase the sewer rate from $330 a year to $340 a year per EDU. That will bring in another $900,000 to help," Jennings said.
A public hearing is scheduled for June 18 at 10:15 a.m.