Sussex County Reacts To Senator Tom Carper's Retirement

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A Long time state lawmaker, Senator Tom Carper, announced his retirement today.
Some Sussex County neighbors said Carper did a lot for the environment, and is leaving behind big shoes to fill.
Jane Hovington, chair of the Sussex Democrat Committee, is sad to see him go, but is happy for his retirement.
"His philosophy is to be about it, not just talk about it, be about getting things done," she said. "He's always, always made it a point to make sure that he was on the mark and working to get things accomplished."
In a statement today, The Delaware GOP praised Carper for his years of service but said they were "preparing to give the Delaware voters a choice between the New Democrat Party and a very different alternative when we elect Tom Carper’s successor."
Carper's term will end in 2025.