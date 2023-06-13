SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sussex County's county-wide reassessment project is over half complete.
Tyler Technologies, Inc., the contracted vendor for the reassessment, says that they have visited over 105,000 properties, representing 57% of the county. As of last week, they say they are actively working in the Seaford area, moving in to tax districts 431, 531, 331, and 231.
Tyler Technologies, Inc. says that though they are working west and north, some data collectors might be seen in places already covered by the project, which is done to add new construction from permits, confirm or correct property data during quality control checks, or to follow up on requests from property owners to revisit and update their data.
They say that their process is still the same, with data collectors identified by a bright yellow vest, county issued photo ID, contractor magnets on their vehicles, and can also be confirmed by viewing their photos on the company's project website, under the section for Project Documents, Data Collectors.
The company notes that the data collectors do all their work Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and will never ask to go inside anyone's home or auxiliary buildings. They say all building measurements will be done on the outside of a structure.
They also say that if an adult is there when the data is collected, they may ask about the following:
- Number of bedrooms and bathrooms
- Types of heating and cooling systems
- Year house was built
- General construction, materials, and physical condition of the interior and exterior
- Level of finish to attics and/or basements
The company says the data collector will take any building photos using an iPad or camera to help identify the property and to support valuation of its improvements for any potential reassessment.
Fore more information on the reassessment process, please visit the project website: https://empower.tylertech.com/Sussex-County-Delaware.html, or call Tyler Tech's public office at 302-854-5274.
Sussex County says the project was triggered due to an education funding lawsuit filed against the state and its counties in 2018. It was settled in 2021, with all three counties agreeing to reassess all properties within.