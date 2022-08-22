HARBESON, Del. - According to Scott Dailey, candidate for Sussex County Recorder of Deeds, 30 of his posted campaign signs were destroyed Saturday night.
Dailey says no other candidate's signs were touched, leading him to believe that this was a targeted attack. Dailey says that each sign is worth $75, making the total damages high enough to be considered a federal crime.
His opponent, Alexandra Reed Baker, put out a response on Facebook Sunday where she claims she tried to reach out to Dailey regarding the vandalism and got no response.
"I am extremely saddened that someone would engage in such terrible behavior. This is wrong on so many levels." Wrote Baker. "I want nothing more than to have a clean, cordial, and fair race. This whole situation hurts my heart."
Dailey says that Delaware State Police is investigating, and to reach out to him if you have any information.