MILTON, Del. - The love for the Eagles goes more than skin deep for some Sussex County residents.
Lewes man John Hilt is a long-time Eagles fan, and a big one. He shared that his love for the birds was inspired in part by his father. When you first meet Hilt, it's easy to notice; after all, he dyed his beard green. He has tattoos on his arms and leg that support the team and that he sees as a tribute to his dad. Hilt even received what he calls "Eagles pedicures" throughout this football season, resulting in green polish with a white "E" on one of his big toes.
"They are really playing as a team," Hilt said. "You don't hear one individual saying 'it's all me' or anything like that. That's what it's all about, the team spirit."
We caught up with Hilt and his wife while he was getting another tattoo on Wednesday at the Broadkill Tattoo Company, located on Federal Street in downtown Milton. This one, in green ink no less, immortalizes his favorite team's last Super Bowl win. He is already planning another on his right leg for what he feels is certain to be an Eagles win on Sunday, and he isn't alone.
"I would bet my soul on it," said Daniel Desautels, of Dagsboro. "If I knew someone I could give a kidney to, I would sell my kidney, too. You bet I would do it!" Desautels, another client of the Broadkill Tattoo Company, happily showed us one of his tattoos, a large piece on his ribs that honors both the Eagles and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Sean Rhodes, a co-owner and artist at the shop that also sells local artwork, said this isn't the first time clients have asked for sports- or logo-themed pieces. "I did a play plan with the X's and O's on people, so that was fun after the last Super Bowl."
"Do you ever have a thing that you love and you can't really put into words why you love it so much?" Desautels asked. "That's kind of what the Philadelphia Eagles are."