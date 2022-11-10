GEORGETOWN, Del. - The biyearly Return day is taking place in Georgetown today, November 10th.
The event began Wednesday night and continues throughout the day Thursday. Here is the schedule. The Georgetown Circle, as well as Market Street and Bedford Street will be closed for the festivities.
According to Return Day officials, this will be the schedule:
- 8:30 AM ARTS, CRAFTS, & INFORMATIONAL VENDORS (The Circle, in front of Family Court)
- 8:30 AM FOOD VENDORS (North Bedford Street)
- 9:00 AM MAYOR'S HATCHET TOSS, Mayors of Sussex County (Old Courthouse - 10 South Bedford Street)
- 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM SUSSEX COUNTY YOUTH ENTERTAINMENT (Main Stage-The Circle)
- 11:15 AM to 12:45 PM ENTERTAINMENT "Sticky Situation" (Return Day Stage - The Circle)
- 1:30 PM RETURN DAY PARADE
- Route: Sussex Central Middle School to West Market Street to King Street to East Pine Street and back to School
Immediately Following the Parade: CEREMONIES ON THE CIRCLE
- ELECTION RESULTS CERTIFIED, by the High Sheriff of Sussex County Robert Lee Courthouse Balcony, (The Circle)
- READING OF THE RETURNS, Town Crier – Kirk Lawson Courthouse Balcony, (The Circle)
- Following, OX ROAST, **FREE** Open Pit Barbecued Beef Sandwiches
Even though preparations have been underway, this year's parade has had a large amount of controversy associated with it.