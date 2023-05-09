SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - School Board Elections throughout the state were held on Tuesday. The polls closed at 8 p.m.
Based on the unofficial results, Incumbent Jessica Tyndall has been reelected to the Cape Henlopen School Board. Tyndall earned 2,516 votes. Shawn Lovenguth finished with 1,408 votes.
WRDE spoke with Tyndall after the results came in Tuesday night.
"In my campaigning I heard from a lot of teachers who are friends and I'm really looking forward to, repairing the relationship between our teacher's union and our school board," Tyndall says. "I think that we have lots of room to grow in that area and I'm happy to represent our kids."
Tyndall says she's looking forward to voting on Cape's school safety plan in Thursday's board meeting.
In the Indian River School District, Ivan Neal takes the lead with 266 votes. Leo Darmstadter finished with 139 votes and Michael Bellerose with 101 votes.
These are the unofficial results from the state Department of Elections website.