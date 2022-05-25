SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Police departments nationally and locally are on higher alert than usual after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos barricaded himself into a fourth-grade classroom and started shooting anyone in his way.
Local school districts are taking extra measures to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Flags were half staff at many schools and more police were present as well.
Lewes Police offers were seen outside Lewes Elementary Wednesday.
"I've positioned some men down there, some vehicles down there, really to send a message to our communities, to our teachers our parents that we are here for them," explained Chief Thomas Spell with LPD.
State troopers say there was an intentional increased police presence at all of the Cape Henlopen School District schools and it will be that way throughout the rest of the academic year,
Indian River School District says they've had a strong security presence since after the Sandy Hook shooting.
"IRSD currently has at least 1 armed constable on duty at all times. Our larger schools -- the two high schools -- have two armed duty at all times. In total we have 16," said David Muall, the Public Relations Specialist with IRSD.
Milford School District confirmed they have two school resource officers and three constables monitoring the schools.
Worcester County schools say they are working with both law enforcement and health agencies.
Former Georgetown Police Student Resource Officer and current Director for Center For Safe Schools Joey Melvin says school resource officers are critical, but just as important are mental health resources for students that may choose violence.
"A statistic that we found is 12-22 percent of all youth have a diagnosable mental health issue and with that, we need to have the resources to support them. One of the major things that we try to do from a safety standpoint is to understand that there's a pathway to violence and none of these incidences that have occurred were out of impulse,"
Melvin says it's important to remember that school shootings are rare, and schools are safe but having conversations with students is key.
"Simply asking your child 'Hey, what have you learned in school about school safety? What have you been taught you do?' and that reassures them that they're part of the conversation and aren't excluded from that," explained Melvin.
Many people in the community expressed interest in having police officers at schools every school day. However, law enforcement expressed staffing issues would be a concern.
Schools are emphasizing to students that if they see or hear something say something.
All school districts mentioned above have counselors and resources available within the schools to assist with mental health.
The Center for Safe Schools shares these tips and resources for parents and teachers on speaking to students about violence: https://www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources-and-podcasts/school-safety-and-crisis/school-violence-resources/talking-to-children-about-violence-tips-for-parents-and-teachers