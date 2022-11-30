DELAWARE - The Secretary of Education Mark Holodick has commended 12 schools from all over the state for their student's growth and progress toward English language proficiency.
The Department of Education (DOE) says that Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center in Woodbridge School District is one of several U.S. schools that have been named a 2022 National ESEA Distinguished school for the success of its students.
The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA), formerly the National Title I Association, selects examples of superior, federally funded programs for national recognition through the National ESEA Distinguished Schools program (formerly the National Title I Distinguished Schools program), which they have done since 1996.
Officials say that the 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools will be honored from February 1st to 4th, 2023 at the 2023 National ESEA Conference in Indianapolis, Indiana.
According to DOE, Woodbridge Early Childhood Education center will get an $11,500 financial reward, and is among 10 Delaware schools named a Recognition School for Excellence in Serving Special Populations for the growth and progress toward English language proficiency that their multi-language learners made during the 2021-2022 school year. They say the students were measured on their proficiency through ACCESS tests.
The DOE says that the other schools will get an $8,000 award, a certificate, and a banner to put somewhere inside their building. They say that two schools are also being recognized as Schools of Continued Excellence, receiving a certificate and a banner. Continued Excellence schools are schools that have qualified as a recognition school for the second consecutive year, says DOE, so they are ineligible for the financial award.
“Congratulations to our multi-language learners and the families and educators whose support helped them make the gains that have earned their schools this recognition,” Holodick said. “This is a celebration of their entire school communities.”
2022 Recognition Schools
- Academia Antonia Alonso, Charter School
- School Leader – Mercedes Alonso
- Austin Baltz Elementary School, Red Clay Consolidated School District
- Principal – Amy O’Neill
- Claymont Elementary School, Brandywine School District
- Principal – Tamara Grimes-Stewart
- Harry Eisenberg Elementary School, Colonial School District
- School Leader – David Distler
- Laurel Elementary School, Laurel School District
- Principal – Matt Brady
- Lewes (formerly known as Richard Shields) Elementary School, Cape Henlopen School District
- Principal – Kimberly Corbridge
- Pleasantville Elementary School, Colonial School District
- Principal – Renee Griffith
- West Seaford Elementary School, Seaford School District
- Principal – Laura Schneider
- Kathleen Wilbur Elementary School, Colonial School District
- Principal – Elizabeth Howell
- Woodbridge Early Childhood Center, Woodbridge School District
- Principal – Dane Sears
2022 Schools of Continued Excellence
- Blades Elementary School, Seaford School District
- Principal – Kirsten Jennette
- Rehoboth Elementary School, Cape Henlopen School District
- Principal - Doris Person