SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A report by the Delaware Division of Public Health shows some Sussex County schools had lead in water over the federal standard.
In the Indian River School District, G.W. Carver Educational Center in Frankford and Long Neck Elementary School were tested in August and were over the Maximum Contaminant Level. Millsboro Middle School had a cafeteria sink over the limit. That was tested in March of 2021.
In a statement, Public Information Officer David Maull said:
"I spoke with our buildings and grounds supervisor and he informed me that the water at all of our affected schools has been resampled and that we’ve received confirmation from DPH that these schools are all now at acceptable levels."
The old Milton Elementary School and Richard Shields Elementary School had levels worth monitoring.
The district says the schools have been or are in the process of being torn down. Students have moved to new schools.
DPH says the CDC recommendations fall in line with the Environmental Protection Agency and that no lead in water is not an enforceable goal.
Delaware Schools With Levels Elevated/Needed To Be Closely Monitored:
- Long Neck Elementary School
- G.W. Carver Educational Center
- Millsboro Middle School
- Phillip Showell Elementary School
- Richard Shields Elementary School
- Milton Elementary School
- Brandywine High School
- Mount Pleasant High School
- Forwood Elementary School
- Lancashire Elementary School
- Caesar Rodney High School
- Dover Air Force Base Middle School
- Towne Point Elementary School
- William Henry Middle School
- Kent County Secondary ILC
- Fairview Elementary School
- Freire Charter School
- Newark High School
- Gauger-Cobbs Middle School
- Wilson Elementary School
- Glasgow High School
- Christiana High School
- Wallace Wallin School
- Gunning Bedford Middle School
- McCullough Middle School
- Kathleen Wilbur Elementary School
- William Penn High School
- Castle Hills Elementary School
- John G. Leach School
- Ingram Pond Outdoor Educational Facility
- John M. Clayton Elementary School
- Lake Forest North Elementary School
- Laurel High School
- Marshallton High School
- A.I. du Pont High School
- James H. Grove Adult High School
- Cab Calloway School of the Arts
- A.I. du Pont Middle School
- H.B. du Pont Middle School
- Skyline Middle School
- Baltz Elementary School
- Warner Elementary School
- Seaford Middle School
- John Bassett Moore Intermediate School
- Smyrna Middle School
- Woodbridge High School