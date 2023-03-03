GEORGETOWN, Del. - From Sussex County to Italy, that's the journey for Natalie Roblero Chavez, a 16-year-old that will go overseas for soccer training.
She is getting ready to travel in June to train with the Juventus Academy for two weeks.
"There are many scouts like around the United States, and I guess one happened to be there when I was in the tourney in Virginia Beach, so, I think when I was playing, they saw me, and they were like, 'Wow, I think she's really good to go over there in Italy,'" Roblero Chavez said.
Through the Next College Student Athlete Recruiting Program, the scout was able to find Natalie's phone number, and she received a text message that changed her life.
"I was really shocked. I was full of excitement, and now I'm, now I'm raising money to go over there," Roblero Chavez added.
Natalie never imagined she was going to be selected to be trained by the Juventus Academy in Italy, but today it's something she looks forward to.
"All the coaches and maybe like the players that are going to be there, like creating new like relationships over there, and I'm just really excited to go to a whole different country, and it's like a whole different experience from here," Roblero Chavez said.
If you wish to contribute to the cost of the trip, you can do so at this GoFundMe page.