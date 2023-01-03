GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex County says they have sworn in their new leadership after the general election that took place last November.
During the ceremony, held on The Circle in Georgetown, Alexandra Reed Baker of Harbeson was sworn in as the County’s new Recorder of Deeds, replacing Scott M. Dailey, while Greg Fuller Sr. of Lincoln was sworn in as the new Register of Wills, replacing Ellen Magee.
There were also some re-elected officials who were sworn in, including sheriff, Robert T. Lee. And County Councilmen Douglas B. Hudson of Dagsboro and John L. Rieley of Millsboro.
After the ceremony, the County Council chose officers for the new year, returning Mr. Vincent to his 13th consecutive year as president, while choosing Councilman Rieley as vice president.
The County says it is customary for the council to elect officers and appoint legal staff at the first meeting of each year. As Council president, Mr. Vincent will continue to preside over all council meetings in 2023, with Mr. Rieley substituting as the presiding officer anytime Mr. Vincent is unable to attend.
They say the council also approved J. Everett Moore Jr. to re-appointment as County Attorney, serving at the pleasure of the County Council as the elected body’s chief counsel. In the meantime, they say staff from the Moore & Rutt and Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze law firms will represent the Board of Adjustment and Planning & Zoning Commission respectively as assistant county attorneys.