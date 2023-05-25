SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sussex County roads will benefit from a federal transportation grant to improve safety during flooding.
The Delaware Department of Transportation received a $5 million Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation grant as part of a nearly $53 million investment package from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Seven other awards were granted around the country that will support roadwork in communities that have previously lacked investment funding, like rural areas.
"Your zip code shouldn't determine whether you have access to safe, affordable transportation," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
In Delaware, the money will go towards projects that focus on traffic and safety management in Sussex County. DelDOT will use the funding to optimize transportation systems before and during flood events. It will also use technology to improve detection of local road users, including vulnerable users like pedestrians and bicyclists, to improve safety and reduce travel times for drivers and public transit riders.
"We're helping deliver a leading-edge transportation system designed to reach everyone and to work for everyone, especially those in communities who have lacked access to efficient transportation," said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt.