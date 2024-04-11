SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - On Saturday, April 27, several agencies across the county will be accepting medications that are no longer needed.
Drop offs will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for the National Drug Take Back initiative at each location. Some of the agencies encourage people to bring unused medications in a ziploc-style baggie to dispose of them. The list of places taking medications Saturday are:
- Milford Police Department
- Lewes Police Department
- Rehoboth Beach Police Department
- Laurel Police Department
- Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal
- Blades Police Department
- Ocean View Police Department
- South Bethany Police Department
- Ocean City Police Department and Ocean City Public Library
To find other drop off locations and for more information visit, dea.gov.