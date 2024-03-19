Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds with gusts near 25 kts are forecast overnight. There will likely be a lull in the stronger gusts Wednesday morning before strengthening again into the afternoon. A cold front will push offshore Wednesday evening with gale force gusts near 35 kts possible for a few hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&