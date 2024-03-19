GEORGETOWN, Del. - Joseph Thomas, the long-serving Emergency Operations Director for Sussex County, has announced his retirement. He started working for the county as a part-time dispatcher in 1986.
Over the years Thomas helped coordinate various emergency and government resources to respond to widescale events, including most recently, the deadly EF-3 tornado that touched down in Bridgeville on April 1, 2023.
Under his leadership since 1997, the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center achieved international accreditation as a police/fire/EMS dispatch center of excellence. This recognition underscores the center's commitment to exceptional service in emergency management and response.
An expansion of the facility was completed in 2023 to accommodate the County EMS offices, enhancing its operational capabilities.
A notable development during Thomas's tenure is the implementation of the text-to-911 and Smart911 systems. These innovative technologies have modernized the county's emergency response, allowing residents to send text messages during emergencies and provide vital information that aids emergency responders in their efforts.
“I will miss the people sitting at the table who have helped make this job and this journey easier in all my years," Thomas says. "Those are the friendships and connections that are most special, and endure well after the cleanup from a disaster has ended.”
Thomas's retirement marks the end of a significant chapter in Sussex County's emergency management history, leaving behind a legacy of substantial improvements and advancements in the field. His last day is March 28, 2024.