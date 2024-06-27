GEORGETOWN, Del. - Nearly 150 kids in our area have spent the last week of June having fun outside at the Sussex District Scouting America’s Cub Scout Day Camp.
Gaga ball, archery, and BB gun shooting are just some of the activities available at the week-long camp held at Sussex Academy Elementary School. The camp aims to provide children aged 6 to 12 with the opportunity to make friends and learn new skills.
"It’s always a very good feeling when you put together a program, and you see it build," said Dennis Redington, the Sussex District Cub Scout Day Camp program director.
On Thursday, CoastTV News caught up with 7-year-old Elliot Gaestel, who is attending the camp for the first time. Gaestel shared what he enjoys most about the experience. "Obviously, it’s going to be gaga ball for me. I love sports, and I think that’s a really fun sport. It might not be my number one favorite, it's not football, but also just being here with my friends, hanging out, doing all this fun stuff is just really fun."
Organizers say they are already looking forward to next year’s camp.