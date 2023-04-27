SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - New funding will support programs to help seniors stay in their homes. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $1.25 million to the Sussex County Habitat for Humanity for programs that make limited repairs and safety and functional home modifications to meet the needs of low-income, elderly homeowners.
The goal of these programs is to help seniors remain in their homes and age in place instead of needing to move to assisted living facilities or nursing homes. Modifications can reduce their risk of falling, increase accessibility, improve adults' functional abilities in their homes, and improve general safety.
"This funding will enhance Delawarean low-income, elderly homeowners' quality of life," said Regional Administrator Matthew Heckles. "This will allow our seniors to age in place with dignity and grace."
Grants were provided through the department's Older Adults Home Modification program. Three Habitats for Humanity in the state will work to complete 180 low barrier, high impact home modifications over the course of three years to optimize each client's home environment for safety, accessibility, and quality of life.
More information about the Department of Housing and Urban Development and its programs can be found at www.hud.gov. A representative from the Sussex County Habitat for Humanity can be reached at 201-230-2745 or katie@sussexcountyhabitat.org.