Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...In Delaware Bay Waters, Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. In Atlantic coastal waters, Coastal waters from Cape May NJ to Cape Henlopen DE out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island DE out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&