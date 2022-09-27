LEWES, Del. - The Sussex Preservation Commission (SPC) says that they will have an exhibit about their mission on Coast Day, which is on October 2nd from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the University of Delaware's Hugh R. Sharp Campus in Lewes.
SPC, which was formed last summer, is made up of groups and individuals concerned about the many ways overdevelopment has altered the environment and increased the damaging effects of climate change.
SPC says that they bring together community groups, state chapters of national organizations and individuals around a shared mission: To increase the impact of organizations and individuals working in Sussex County to promote resiliency, sustainability, and climate adaptation; and to preserve natural habitats.
According to the coalition, they are gearing up to launch its "Campaign to Preserve Sussex County", which is a multi-pronged education, advocacy, campaign focused on three pillars: Preserve and Protect our Land; Preserve and Protect our Water; and Preserve and Protect Natural Sussex. Under each pillar, the group says they are advocating for a specific set of policy goals.
SPC says that the exhibit on Coast Day will let anyone interested come and talk to members about overdevelopment, the loss of habitat, the destruction of forests and wetlands, the increased risk of flooding and the impact of climate change.
SPC encourages people to break the cycle of frustration by becoming actively engaged in workable solutions. They invite people to stop by their exhibit on Coast Day and learn about the new Coalition determined to preserve Sussex County, as well as their three-pronged approach of Education, Advocacy, and Policy.