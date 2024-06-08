DELAWARE – This year, Sussex Pride is enhancing HIV testing efforts through a new partnership to offer free HIV and syphilis testing at over 20 locations across Delaware in time with June 27, National HIV Testing Day.
Sussex Pride said National HIV Testing Day emphasizes the importance of HIV testing and encourages community members to take charge of their sexual health. Sussex Pride has partnered with STDcheck to to provide local and free access to HIV and syphilis testing.
"If you are HIV positive, the sooner you know, the better," said David Mariner, Executive Director of Sussex Pride. "Early and sustained treatment can help you live a long and healthy life. It can also help protect others. HIV-positive individuals who take antiretroviral therapy (ART) daily as prescribed and maintain an undetectable viral load cannot sexually transmit the virus."
Sussex Pride encourages Delawareans to observe National HIV Testing Day by scheduling their own HIV test. The process is includes: entering your zip code online to find a nearby location, then call STDCheck to schedule an appointment. The organization said you do have to mention Sussex Pride to ensure your test is free.
"The ultimate goal is to empower individuals with knowledge about their HIV status, provide necessary support, and facilitate early intervention to improve health outcomes in our state." said Mariner.
Sussex Pride is an organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity, acceptance, and equality for the LGBTQ+ community in Delaware. The organization actively engages in community-based initiatives, educational programs, and advocacy efforts to foster a safe and supportive environment for all individuals.