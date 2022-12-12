GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Tech's Adult Education Division says that they have bought a bulldozer with funds from the Delaware Apprenticeship Expansion Grant, allowing the school to offer a Heavy Equipment Operator (HEO) Apprenticeship.
Mike Hague, Industrial Training Coordinator for Sussex Tech Adult Education, says that the bulldozer is the first of many pieces of large equipment for the new apprenticeship. The school says they will also purchase simulators, an excavator, and a compact track loader, with the simulators usable for both adult education and high school students.
Tech says that as they get the equipment, they will fit it for safety and teaching use.
According to the School, the HEO program is meant to meet growing demands for skilled heavy equipment operators on a range of job sites, and will cover topics including basic and safe operations, earth moving and grading, interpreting civil drawings, excavation math, and more.
When students finish the apprenticeship program, Tech says graduates will be eligible to earn their Journeyperson credential through the Delaware Department of Labor.
“The construction industry is one of many blue-collar industries that currently faces increasing demand for employees and will continue into the future," said Jason Stouffer, Site Executive Vice President, Kinsley Construction. "Programs that provide opportunities for individuals to gain a positive experience and training in the construction industry will be a positive impact for the short- and long-term needs of our industry. Construction is an industry that can provide a fulfilling and rewarding career for individuals. College is not for everyone, and the construction industry provides the opportunities for individuals to instantly earn a living and grow their careers."
Sussex Tech Adult Education says that they also offer apprenticeship courses in Automotive Tech, Carpentry, Electrical, Electrical Systems Tech, HVAC and Plumbing and Welding.
The School says classes for the HEO apprenticeship begin February 2023.