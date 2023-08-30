GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Technical High School has announced an increase in their security team for the new school year.
The school says Glenn Dixon, the Coordinator of School Safety and Lead Constable, will lead a school safety team made up of a school resource officer, school climate officers, and a number of constables.
According to the school, Dixon served in the Delaware State Police from 1988 to 2021. He joined Tech in 2021 as a Driver's Education teacher and Safety and Climate Officer. The school says he was promoted to his current position for this school year.
Administrators say School Resource Officer Chase Petrella is returning for his second year at the school, joining last year after 10 years with Delaware State Police.
Brian Conlin and Jarrilyn Holmes return as School Climate Officers, says officials with the former serving his 14th year at the school.
Jose Mendez returns as a constable after joining the school last April, with former trooper Mark Windsor joining him as a constable this year.
The school says all staff members have been trained in the Standard Response Protocol and Standard Reunification Methods created by the "I Love You Guys" Foundation. Officials say the methods were adopted by the state for the DEMA Comprehensive School Safety Program.