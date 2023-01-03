MILLSBORO, Del. - Sussex Tech says their carpentry students, along with Contractors for a Cause (CFAC) worked together to build horse mounting stairs for the Sonshine Equine Horsemanship Therapeutic Riding Center in Millsboro.
Tech says it all started when Paul Sciannella, a CFAC volunteer, contacted Ed Stough, a Sussex Tech carpentry instructor, with a request for the build.
They say the building materials were all sent to the school and bought through the CFAC general fund, finishing the project and delivering it to the riding center in October.
According to Tech, the Sonshine Equine Horsemanship Therapeutic Riding Center works to facilitate the healing of body, mind and soul through professionally designed structured equine activities.
They also say that Contractors for a Cause is a non-profit organization of local contractors and associates who strive to give back to their supportive community, identifying needs within the community and fulfill those needs through donations, fundraising, skilled labor, and volunteer hours.
Tech says request for the mounting stairs project was made to CFAC from a Riding Center volunteer.
Sussex Technical High School says it is a public school which prepares Sussex County, DE students for their future success in both workforce environments and higher education.