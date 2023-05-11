Sussex Tech High School Sets to Expand

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The preliminary plans for Sussex Technical High School were approved today by the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission. The changes could include improvements like more parking lots, new playing fields, more roads, and a total of four ways in and out of the campus.
The over almost 400,000 square feet of changes will be funded partially from the State and from Sussex County taxpayers.
Leron Waples , who has lived in Sussex County almost his entire life, is more than happy to see Sussex Tech grow. He even hopes to see his nephew go there one day, "We're using taxpayer's money for a lot of stuff but I prefer education is a primary thing that I wouldn't mind giving my money to."
Karen Downing who also lives in Sussex County said there are better ways to spend their taxpayer dollars, "I think we need to take care of our health. It's really our priority because then there won't be children to educate, there won't be mother's to have children if we don't take care of our water here."
Sussex Tech will now have to get approval from state agencies like the Delaware Department of Transportation, DNREC, the Fire Marshall, and others to move forward with a final site plan.
This is a process that could take several months.