GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Tech says that they have replaced all the cameras in their school buses in their continuing effort to provide safety and security to Sussex Technical High School students.
According to Sussex Tech, the Angel Trax mobile system cameras replace old cameras from many different companies and camera systems.
They say the new system, which has been used since the first day of school, has two cameras. One covers the inside of the bus, while the second covers the retractable stop sign, also letting investigators see the license plates of those who run the stop sign.
Sussex Tech also says that the camera system uses GPS to identify where and when an incident takes place, as well as the speed, breaks, light indicator status and retractable stop sign status of the bus during that time.
Tech says that they are using 33 buses with 13 different contractors for the 2022-23 school year.