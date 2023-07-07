GEORGETOWN, Del. - Five Sussex Tech students have received Skill Point awards at the national SkillsUSA leadership conference in Atlanta.
SkillsUSA says the award represent the pinnacle of achievement in demonstrating proficiency and workplace readiness in a student’s occupational specialty.
The events at the national championships are competitions to test the best career and technical education students of the nation.
Sussex Tech winners are as follows:
- Rebekka Cullen - Pin Design
- Kiara Davis - Video News Production
- Pipe Drace - Video News Production
- Ciara Gustin - Video News Production
- McKinley Stokley - Video News Production
They say Delaware was also recognized at the conference for having the largest high school membership percentage increase and the largest overall membership percentage increase for the 2022-2023 school year.