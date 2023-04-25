GEORGETOWN, Del. - Three students from Sussex Tech's Digital Publishing and Graphic Design program were selected to be part of the Pacem in Terris Traveling Peace Youth Art Exhibition.
Emilie Mozingo, Alana Furst, and Theo Richardson participated in the seventh annual event in January, which was held at the Wilmington Library. While on display, their artwork was reviewed by community leaders who then selected the pieces with the strongest messages of peace to be part of the exhibition. Their works were selected from 550 submissions.
From April through November, their artwork will be on display at over 20 locations that include state service centers, libraries, and family courthouses. The artists will be recognized at a celebratory event scheduled for the end of April.