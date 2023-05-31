Sussex Tech Unveils Plans for a Campus Remodel

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Above is what a brand new Sussex Tech High School could look like, if these renderings are approved.
A new 353,000 square foot building that stands three stories tall would be built while students attend classes. After construction, students would move to the new building. The existing building would be demolished to make room for a new stadium. However some structures like the track field and gym will stay put and be remodeled.
"Having double gyms is a great idea for like basketball because they did have to go to different gyms and did have to go home late at night." said sophomore at Sussex Tech, Lylie Bataille.
Along with the construction comes more parking and entrances to the parking lot. Students like Junior Deniz Saglam said it's about time said, "I know B lot is super packed because it's the same lot where the students park and where parent pick up gets out and it's super difficult for both sides to like just get out."
The project will cost $177 million. 60 percent is state funded, the rest from local taxpayers. Superintendent Dr. Kevin Carson said those taxpayers will benefit as they're adding adult education classes that other students in Sussex County could attend.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Carson said, "the student who didn't get in and wanted to take course work after school or evenings, we want to open those doors to allow students who really wants to work in autobody or cosmetology or allied health the ability to do that, whether they go to school here or not."
Carson said that this project could take about four years.