BERLIN, Md. - An SUV caught fire Wednesday morning at a home on Germantown Road in Berlin, according to the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office.
They say the fire started at around 8:25 a.m., with the car parked behind the home.
After an investigation, the office says that the fire was discovered to have started in the car's passenger seat, but it is unknown how it started at this time.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-632-5666, you can remain anonymous.