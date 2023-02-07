Sweet And Salty Treats For The Super Bowl

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- There are a lot of ways to cheer for the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. One way is with sweet, and salty, treats.
Locations around our coast are selling treats themed to the Eagles.
At the Redner's market in Lewes, cookie cakes, popcorn, cupcakes and cakes and being colored in green, with some even being colored red for the Chiefs.
"You're representing the team that you love," said lead cake decorator Kristin Stearn. "For most people, that's what it is, they want to support their team and do what they want to do when it comes to football. I just love making cakes, period."
In Rehoboth Beach, the Philly pretzel factory is putting a salty twist on cheering on the birds. Pretzels like these that say "Go Birds" or "Eagles" will be sold through the Eagles' Super Bowl run.
Manger Tyler Lennox says selling the pretzels was a no brainer.
"We're all big Eagles fans here, and it's a local team, so you want to support your local teams."
Over in Long Neck, Paradise Pub is selling green colored beer and an Eagles Bomb.
The Eagles take on the Chiefs on February 12th.