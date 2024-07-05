DELAWARE- Rehoboth Beach Patrol lifeguards talk to CoastTV News about how a choose in swimsuit can determine how safe a swimmer is at the beach.
Large crowds took to the coast to soak up the sun this Fourth of July holiday. Lifeguards took this opportunity to remind visitors and locals alike of safety measures for the beach.
According to Rehoboth Beach Chief Nico Caceres, the brighter the colors a bathing suit is, the easier staff can keep an eye out for people that need help.
"So with especially with these 4th of July a big crowds, you want to be able to stand out and be visible to our lifeguards. So usually, with your shoots you kind of want to make them bright," said Caceres. "You want to wear bright colors such as, you know, yellow. maybe some pink. Red, green. If it's neon, it's even better just so we can see it and compare it to the color of the ocean."
Caceres said that a "scanning technique" that's used all year round, is used even more so when more people come for holidays. This technique involves corresponding with other lifeguard stands to overlap the watch over one another. In this case, bright swimsuits make it easier to quickly identify any problems.
This rule also applies for the pool. Lifeguards say that while the pool is more transparent than the ocean, it is still helpful in the case of an emergency.