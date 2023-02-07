TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - An ongoing investigation for a 2022 Thanksgiving Day fire has led to the arrest of 41-year-old Fred Rider III.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal in Maryland said the fire originally occurred around 8 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2022 on Peach Orchard Road in Easton. It took more than 45 firefighters over 30 minutes to control the fire, which the office says completely destroyed the house and caused over $800,000 in damage to the structure and personal belongings.
Rider was charged after investigators determined he was responsible for intentionally setting his own house on fire. His family was displaced and continues to be assisted by family and friends.
Rider was charged with first degree arson, second degree arson, first degree malicious burning, and two counts of arson threats. He was released after his bond review at the Talbot County Detention Center. If convicted, Rider faces up to 75 years of imprisonment and $105,000 in fines.