MILFORD, Del. - Fins Hospitality Group Owner Jeff Hamer wants to bring a brewpub to Milford's Rookery North. He's been in talks with new owners of the golf course, Tim and Matt Johnson.
"I like the vision that they had where they want it as an amenity to the community, because I thought, well, that's what I want. I want my restaurant to be an amenity to the community," says Hamer.
According to Hamer, the Johnson's want the Rookery to be a reasonably priced place for families and friends to go play golf, and Hamer wants people to come to the pub to relax, have a beer, and watch their kids on the golf course.
Milford local Vic Ervin is excited to see a new brewpub come to town.
"There's no real microbrews in Milford, and then you've got to go to like...Dewey," says Ervin.
Hamer has submitted an application to rezone 3.93 acres of Rookery North property to build the brewhub and a parking lot, in order to put a little over two million dollars into the project.
In Tuesday night's meeting, the Planning Commission decided to recommend the rezoning to City Council.
Hamer says the brewpub will be called, "Big Oyster On The Links," and will even include a simulator, so you can play golf, even on the rainy days.