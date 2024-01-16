Talks to create community beautification in Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - In addition to walking on the beach and swimming in the ocean, something else that triggers happy emotions is...flowers. Dewey Beach could join Lewes in Bloom and Rehoboth in Bloom with its own flower planting group call, well, Dewey in Bloom. The Dewey Beach Marketing committee says it is searching for more ways to get locals more involved with beautification projects in the town. The committee says the group would be responsible for planting, weeding, and watering in town parks and main streets while also keeping Dewey litter-free.
Eileen Vavala, who has lived in Dewey Beach for almost 50 years says the group would be an excellent addition to the town.
"I think it's a great idea, and the town already works well together and they have a lot of committees and different groups, so I think that would be wonderful," explained Vavala.
Cindy Lovett, the founder of Rehoboth in Bloom, supports the spread of beautiful flowers to make another town bloom.
"People just love flowers, you can't get someone, who's divided on flowers, they're just beautiful, and they do bring happiness," said Lovett.
The Dewey Beach Marketing committee will talk more about the idea, and possibly vote to bring it to commissioners on January 30th.