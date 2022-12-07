Talks To End State Ban on Home Wine Deliveries in Delaware

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- You can get it at the liquor store, you can get it at a winery but you can't get it delivered to your house.
As of now in Delaware, you cannot get wine delivered to your doorstep from Delaware wineries, but lawmakers want to change that.
Representative Jeff Spiegelman of the 11th District doesn't understand why Delaware is still behind the curve, "And you see that in other states, if you look at the numbers from other states that have three tiered system that have also legalized home delivery to consumers, you have not seen liquor stores closing, you have not seen union jobs lost, in fact, a lot of times it's the opposite."
A local winery like Salted Vines Vineyard and Winery only sees the upside if this law is passed. General Manager at Salted Vines said, "That would be a positive thing for the vineyard because that would be able to allow us to get a piece of Salted Vines to people that want to try and experience our wines in the comfort of their own home."
Other businesses in the area like Atlantic Liquors in Rehoboth said they don't see the harm the deliveries seeing that they are a bigger operation and it can have its benefits.
All to say internet wine sales may hurt smaller liquor stores but big liquor stores - not so much.
A local mother and father from Lewes were shopping for wine in Atlantic Liquors and seemed to welcome the idea of home wine delivery, Anne Johns said, "That would help mom and dad along since they don't drive. So yeah, that'd be great, otherwise we have to make a lot of trips here"
Some people who like the idea speak from their own experience living in other states that allow home wine deliveries, like Frances Benedict who was visiting from Maryland said, "I was thrilled when finally Maryland changed their law. So that my wine can be shipped directly to me and I didn't have to beg friends and stuff to take my shipments."
A fight for internet wine sales, possibly before the state legislature soon. Representative Spiegelman said the bill probably won't be written until mid January of next year.