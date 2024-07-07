SALISBURY, Md. – A recent flash tattoo fundraiser at Atlantis Tattoo and Art Gallery in downtown Salisbury raised $4,701 for the Salisbury Zoo.
During the fundraiser, which ran from June 21-23, people could choose animal-themed artwork from flash sheets, with prices ranging from $50-$100. A portion of proceeds from each themed tattoo went to the Salisbury Zoo Commission to support the Salisbury Zoo.
Owner of the tattoo shop, Mikey Borkoski, said the Salisbury Zoo is a place he takes his kids regularly and it’s a free place for families to go, making this fundraiser extra special.
The zoo inspired Atlantis Tattoo and Art Gallery’s plans to offer a free, family-friendly art gallery, he said.
"Just the chance to work with them is like a dream come true," said Borkoski.
Arts, Business and Culture Department Director Allen Swiger said the funds will benefit the Salisbury Zoo’s new Andean bear exhibit.
"This is a new kind of fundraiser for the Salisbury Zoo, and it was a massive success," Swiger said. "Thank you to Atlantis Tattoo and Art Gallery for partnering with us, and thanks to everyone who came out to get a tattoo to benefit the Zoo."