Ted is a photographer and editor for CoastTV News and joined our team in early 2024.
Since graduating from college, Ted has had 20 plus years of working in video production, including producing, shooting and writing, but his favorite role has always been in the editing chair. Throughout his career, he has had the opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in the industry, producing and editing for SONY, FOX, CBS, and Animal Planet.
He has also had the pleasure of working with other important folks- people you’ve probably have never heard of. Names like Stephanie, Andrew and Eileen, a woman from Florida who sent him all the videos and pictures she could find so he could create a surprise 50th birthday video for her husband.
Ted enjoys the puzzle-solving process, whether that's figuring out the right music to set the mood or finding the perfect piece of footage. He loves getting lost in his work, tackling challenges, and coming out on the other side.
Ted recently relocated from Los Angeles to Milton, where you can find him passionately working on edits, experimenting with Photoshop, honing his skills in After Effects, or engaging in spirited rounds of Mario Kart with his daughter.