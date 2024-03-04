Georgetown, Del.- Delaware State Police say they have arrested 18-year-old Dragco Wiggins of Aberdeen, Maryland, for trying to make off with a Chrysler minivan. According to police, this happened at a home in Georgetown on Mar. 1 at about 8:40 p.m. Police say that troopers were alerted to the attempted vehicle theft on the Zoar Road. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found both the suspect and the victim in the driveway. According to police, The victim, responding to the minivan's blaring horn, confronted Wiggins, who was seated in the driver's seat. The Delaware State Police say that the encounter revealed that Wiggins had not only attempted to steal the vehicle but had also pocketed cash from the minivan's center console and inflicted damage to the multi-selector switch.
Following his arrest, Delaware State Police say that Wiggins was transported to Troop 4 before being arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3. According to police, he was subsequently remanded to Sussex Correctional Institution after failing to post a $750 cash bond. Police say that Dragco Wiggins now faces a slew of charges stemming from the incident. The charges include:
Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Theft Under $1,500
Tampering with Vehicle
Criminal Mischief
Criminal Trespass